Melodies Of Freedom: Pakistan’s Forgotten National Songs
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 01:22 AM
Decades before Independence Day was marked with dazzling LED lights, social media hashtags and elaborate stage shows, it had a different sound — the stirring melodies of national songs that once filled the airwaves of Radio Pakistan and the early broadcasts of Pakistan Television (PTV)
From the late 1950s through the 1980s, these patriotic tunes were not just music; they were the heartbeat of a young nation, inspiring unity, hope and devotion. Today, many of these masterpieces have faded from public memory, yet their legacy remains deeply embedded in Pakistan’s cultural identity.
Among the most celebrated — and now seldom heard — is “Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhe”, composed by Sohail Rana and immortalized by the soulful voice of Shahnaz Begum in the 1970s. Its tender opening lines carried both love for the land and a heartfelt prayer for its protection. Equally iconic was “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan”, penned by Jamiluddin Aali and sung by Shahnaz Begum, which became an unofficial anthem of national celebrations and cricket victories during the 1970s and 1980s.
The 1960s produced “Aye Watan Ke Sajeele Jawano”, sung by Noor Jehan, whose martial rhythm celebrated the courage of the nation’s youth and defenders, resonating deeply during the 1965 war.
Mehdi Hassan’s “Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai” carried a gentler tone, reminding citizens of their duty to safeguard and serve their homeland.
Music historians note that the strength of these songs lay not only in their lyrics and melodies but also in the way they were experienced. With only radio and a single television channel, these tunes became a shared national soundtrack. They were less about entertainment and more about binding a diverse population into one voice.
Today, while contemporary patriotic tracks dominate playlists, a quiet nostalgia still lingers for the days when Independence Day mornings began with Radio Pakistan’s special broadcast — and the first notes of “Sohni Dharti” drifted through the summer air. For many, these songs are time capsules, carrying echoes of an era when patriotism was expressed through sincerity, simplicity and song.
As Pakistan celebrates another Independence Day, perhaps part of the tribute could be to revive these forgotten melodies — not merely for nostalgia’s sake, but to remind future generations that love for one’s homeland can be as simple, and as unifying, as singing together.
