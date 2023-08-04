Open Menu

Melodious Vocalist Akhlaq Ahmed Remembered On His 24th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Melodious vocalist Akhlaq Ahmed remembered on his 24th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Iconic Pakistani playback singer, late Akhlaq Ahmad was remembered on his 24th death anniversary where fans from all walks of life had paid homages to his unforgettable services for entertainment industry through media plateforms.

Born on May 8, 1940, Akhlaq Ahmed debuted as a singer in the 1973 film 'Pazaib' and remained a successful singer in late 1970s and 1980s.

Akhlaq Ahmad had sung 140 songs in 90 urdu films. He had been passed before 19 years but his songs are heard even today for his sweet and tuneful sound, private news channels reported.

Starting from humble beginnings, Ahmed's career in the local music industry was an organic process – from singing for friends at gatherings, to being a part of a singing group that would perform at parties.

Akhlaq Ahmad was the third generation of top male playback singers in Pakistan film industry.

"Sona na Chandi na koi Mehal" in film Bandish 1980 and "Sawan Aye Sawan jaye" in Chahat 1974 were his most super hit songs. Akhlaq Ahmad sang nearly 117 songs in 86 films from 1973 to 1998.

However, he died on 4th Aug 1999 in London after a long fight with a lethal disease of blood cancer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music Died London Male May Cancer Media All From Industry Top Blood

Recent Stories

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

16 minutes ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

41 minutes ago
 Environment Agencyâ€“Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agencyâ€“Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

57 minutes ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

13 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

13 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

13 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan