Melodious vocalist Akhlaq Ahmed remembered on his 24th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Iconic Pakistani playback singer, late Akhlaq Ahmad was remembered on his 24th death anniversary where fans from all walks of life had paid homages to his unforgettable services for entertainment industry through media plateforms.

Born on May 8, 1940, Akhlaq Ahmed debuted as a singer in the 1973 film 'Pazaib' and remained a successful singer in late 1970s and 1980s.

Akhlaq Ahmad had sung 140 songs in 90 urdu films. He had been passed before 19 years but his songs are heard even today for his sweet and tuneful sound, private news channels reported.

Starting from humble beginnings, Ahmed's career in the local music industry was an organic process – from singing for friends at gatherings, to being a part of a singing group that would perform at parties.

Akhlaq Ahmad was the third generation of top male playback singers in Pakistan film industry.

"Sona na Chandi na koi Mehal" in film Bandish 1980 and "Sawan Aye Sawan jaye" in Chahat 1974 were his most super hit songs. Akhlaq Ahmad sang nearly 117 songs in 86 films from 1973 to 1998.

However, he died on 4th Aug 1999 in London after a long fight with a lethal disease of blood cancer.