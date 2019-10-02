Melody food market' existing poor sanitary condition needs urgent attention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Citizens of the Islamabad have demanded the authority concerned over the existing filthy sanitary condition of Melody food street which lost its attractiveness with improper disposal of waste and openly roaming wild animals causing serious hazards to citizens' health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Citizens of the Islamabad have demanded the authority concerned over the existing filthy sanitary condition of Melody food street which lost its attractiveness with improper disposal of waste and openly roaming wild animals causing serious hazards to citizens' health.

Substandard food with poor quality goods are being sold in the melody food park while rats and cats are seen roaming all over the food street while enjoying family gathering.

According to citizens' complaints, the well known Melody Food Market in Sector G-6, has recently lost its beauty for food lovers due to poor condition of food outlets and negligence of the authorities concerned.

A citizen Zainab Javed talking to private news channel said, the cleanliness of Melody market is totally neglected by CDA officials and we are facing problems due to lack of facilities of proper sanitation adding, she said once this place was ideal for my family gathering but with each passing day its lost its charm as many cats are seen openly roaming there.

A family in Melody Park also shared their views about Food Park that hungry and stray cats roam under the tables and roam around the food with hope to get leftovers. "The tables and chairs are also sticky with grease and dirt that makes the surrounding disgusting at all.

Another visitor Hasham Ali was once a frequent visitor of this food street but he steadily lost his interest in coming here with friends and he now visits rarely.

"Cats and rats are found not only under the tables of customers, but they are also present in the shops," said another visitor of food street.

The roads and streets are damaged, dirt is seen everywhere, but shopkeepers are not much vexed about it, they are more concerned with selling their foods and earning profit rather providing people with hygienic and quality food here said a citizen Bilal Malik.

He added that checking sale of unhygienic food is a permanent feature and special campaigns are needed here to sensitize citizens over unhygienic food and to check the menace.

Another visitor Kashan Ahmad said these stalls in food park engulfed with flies and un-washed utensils causing diseases like Dengue, diarrhea, food- poisoning and hepatitis.

Citizen Hashir Suleman said due to non-observance of food laws, these stall holders were playing with the health of people.

He added there should be proper monitoring system to check the standard of food and sanitary condition to revive the beauty of food park.

CDA official said, due to lack of funds we are facing problems and we already have issued directive to the shopkeepers to make sure that eatables are germ-free in nature.

He also claimed that within few days his office would launch a comprehensive campaign against food outlets operating in unhygienic conditions in Melody food park.

Administration assured the citizens for renovate of food market as per demand of citizens after issuing of funds, he added.