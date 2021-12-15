UrduPoint.com

Melody Night 'Flute Tabla' Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:25 PM

Melody night 'Flute Tabla' held

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa Wednesday arranged a melody night featuring 'Flute Tabla' to entertain audience showcasing their skillful talent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa Wednesday arranged a melody night featuring 'Flute Tabla' to entertain audience showcasing their skillful talent.

Salman Adil showcased his talent with different tunes on flute and Sarfaraz Hussain presented various beats on tabla.

Muhammad Salman Adil is a classical flute player, who alone is considered enough to enliven any musical event with his outstanding performance and has a huge fan following within the country and abroad, said a press release issued here.

He has been performing at many national and international events. He is also conducting musical classes at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

Flute is not merely a musical instrument for Salman Adil but it connects him to spiritualism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Event

Recent Stories

Safari train to start soon in Bahawalpur

Safari train to start soon in Bahawalpur

42 seconds ago
 Tribal farmers adapting to technology as Suleman m ..

Tribal farmers adapting to technology as Suleman mountains undergo fruit sapling ..

43 seconds ago
 Search operations conducted in New Town, Ganjmandi ..

Search operations conducted in New Town, Ganjmandi vicinity

45 seconds ago
 KP Govt raises-up special police squad to prevent ..

KP Govt raises-up special police squad to prevent street crimes

46 seconds ago
 RPOs, DPOs directed to chalk out security plan for ..

RPOs, DPOs directed to chalk out security plan for churches, praks in wake of Ch ..

7 minutes ago
 Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect vulnerable b ..

Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect vulnerable birds

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.