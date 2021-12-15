Melody night 'Flute Tabla' held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa Wednesday arranged a melody night featuring 'Flute Tabla' to entertain audience showcasing their skillful talent.

Salman Adil showcased his talent with different tunes on flute and Sarfaraz Hussain presented various beats on tabla.

Muhammad Salman Adil is a classical flute player, who alone is considered enough to enliven any musical event with his outstanding performance and has a huge fan following within the country and abroad, said a press release issued here.

He has been performing at many national and international events. He is also conducting musical classes at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

Flute is not merely a musical instrument for Salman Adil but it connects him to spiritualism.