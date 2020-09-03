Melody Queen Noor Jehan infused new spirit of patriotism in 1965 War: Former Ambassador

Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq Wednesday said Melody Queen, Noor Jehan was a legend singer, who infused a new spirit of patriotism in the nation and motivated armed forces of Pakistan during 1965 War

"The history of 1965 War would remain incomplete without mentioning the matchless services of Noor Jehan whose motivational songs injected a new spirit of patriotism and national cohesion in the entire nation." Ambassador Manzoor told APP.

He said number of Pakistani singers including Ghazal mestro Mehdi Hassan, Saleem Raza, Alam Lohar and others made an important contribution to warm blood of people and soldiers but in fact it was Noor Jehan who infused a new spirit of patriotism and nationalism in people of Pakistan and encouraged our valiant soldiers defending the country's borders through her songs.

Madam Noor Jehan was the first choice of writers, poets and lyricists who written excellent poetry for motivation of the nation and troops fighting on eastern border besides paid rich tributes to all those soldiers who laid down lives for defense of Pakistan.

Ambassador Manzoor said her songs such as "Aye Watan ke Sajelay Jawano, Aye Puttar Hattan Te Nahi Wikde, a Rah Haq Key Shaheeedo Wafa Ki Taswero, Rang Laye Ga Shaheedon ka Lahoo and many more had touched hearts and minds of every Pakistani besides created a wave of nationalism from Karachi to Khyber in 65 war.

He said Noor Jehan through her songs has showed the enemy that our nation and armed forces were equipped with unwavering faith, unity and self-confidence and cannot be demoralized by the evil and ill-willed designs of the adversary.

Noor Jehan was not simply a singer but a brave daughter of the nation, who personally visited borders to encourage fighting soldiers of Pakistan against the enemy.

As a national singer, she served the country both in times of war and peace and her services in 65 war was highly praised by the Government and people of Pakistan.

On March 23, 1966, Field Marshal General Ayub Khan had acknowledged her services and maintained that half of the credit of 1965 victory goes to Taranum Noor Jahan.

Born at the residence of Madad Ali at Qasur Punjab during British India on September 21, 1926, she started singing at the age of five at home under the guidance of his father Madad Ali and mother Fateh Bibi who were both professional singers.

In early age, she proved her mettle in all form of singing including ghazals, folk, national, playback and gave thousands of hit songs to music and film industry.

She was decorated with Presidential Performance Award for her matchless services during 1965 and 15 Nigar awards for promoting music and film industry in Pakistan.

She was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for boosting morale of Pakistan Army during war in 1965, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Millennium Award and PTV's Voice of the Century title.