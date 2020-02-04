Melon cultivation should be started immediately

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of melon immediately and complete it by end of March to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of melon immediately and complete it by end of March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department said Tuesday that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of melon for getting maximum production. More information or guidance in this regard can be obtained from agri helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000, he added.