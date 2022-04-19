Melons-a famous fruit of summer attracts Peshawarites ahead of Iftar

UrduPoint.com

Melons, a famous fruit of summer with sweet taste has started attracting fasting people in large numbers to enjoy its delectable bites with families during Iftar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Melons, a famous fruit of summer with sweet taste has started attracting fasting people in large numbers to enjoy its delectable bites with families during Iftar.

All the fruits markets of Peshawar including Chamkani, Faqirabad, City and Cantonment areas are flooded with varieties of melons, attracting buyers.

The oval shaped melon is being sold at Rs120 to Rs150 against Rs 80 to Rs100 while the circle shape on Rs 50 to Rs70KG this year against Rs 40 last year in local markets.

"Melon is my favourite food due to its sweet taste, energy perspective and my Iftar seems incomplete with it," said Riaz Khan, a retired school teacher while purchasing fruits in Chamkani market told APP.

"Its delectable sweetness add my Aftar joys," he said, adding its prices are high in Peshawar that needed to be checked by the district administration.

Like watermelons, this fruit is very popular in Pakhtoons, Afghans and become their favorite item during Iftar.

The abolition of COVID-19 restrictions has not only made positive impact on the sale of seasonal melons and watermelons in the lucrative markets of Peshawar but provided jobs opportunities to thousands of daily wagers, small and marginal farmers to earn substantial profit.

Azharul Haq, a vendor melon seller told APP on Tuesday at Pabbi fruits market that all his 100 melon stock was sold in two hours in afternoon.

Azhar, who is associated with the profitable business for last five years, said that most of his colleagues linked with melon business had rejoined their duties after suffering substantial losses due to COVID-19.

He urged KP Government to announce a relief package for watermelons and melons affected farmers.

According to Agriculture experts, like watermelons, melons also prefer sandy loam soils with good drainage and moderate temperature to grow.

The cold temperature affects its growth while very hot temperatures make an adverse effects on pollination process, resulting in reduced production and financial losses to farmers.

He said the seedless watermelons and melons has a great demands in international markets but it require high levels of inputs, capital and managerial skills of farmers than seeded varieties.

Larkana, Qambar, Shehdadkot in Sindh, DG Khan, Bahwalpure, Bhakar, Mandi Bhauddin in Punjab and DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Peshawar, DI Khan, Mardan and Charsadda in KP were ideal for cultivation of seedless watermelons and melons for commercial purposes.

The experts said upto 200pc extra premium could be earned from seedless varieties.

He said Pakistani melons were very popular in middle East due to its mouthwatering sweet taste, high energy and nutrition level and a substantial revenue could be earned through commercial production of seedless varieties.

