Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) The competent authority has assigned a senior officer of Inland Revenue , Nausheen Javaid Amjad, working in BPS-22 the dual charge of the post of Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

She would look after the work of Chairman FBR , Syed Shabbar Zaidi in addition to her own seat during the leave period of Chairman FBR with effect from 31st January, 2020.Currently Nousheen was working as Member (Admin) in the headquarters of Federal Board of Revenue.Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi had gone on leave for indefinite period with effect from 31st January.