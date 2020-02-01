UrduPoint.com
Member Admin To Look After Chairman's FBR Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:33 PM

Member Admin to look after Chairman's FBR charge

The competent authority has assigned a senior officer of Inland Revenue , Nausheen Javaid Amjad, working in BPS-22 the dual charge of the post of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

She would look after the work of Chairman FBR , Syed Shabbar Zaidi in addition to her own seat during the leave period of Chairman FBR with effect from 31st January, 2020.Currently Nousheen was working as Member (Admin) in the headquarters of Federal Board of Revenue.Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi had gone on leave for indefinite period with effect from 31st January.

