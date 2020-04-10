UrduPoint.com
Member ATSTS Transferred To Home Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:46 PM

Member ATSTS transferred to Home Dept.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has placed services of Khalid Khan, Technical Member KP Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax on Services (ATSTS) at the disposal of Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has placed services of Khalid Khan, Technical Member KP Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax on Services (ATSTS) at the disposal of Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

He has been directed to assist the department in emergent measures against coronavirus pandemic. It was notified by KP Establishment Department here on Friday.

