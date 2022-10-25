Member Balochistan Abdul Hameed assumes charge of Chairman IRSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Member Balochistan Abdul Hammed on Tuesday assumed the charge of Chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) till the appointment of regular member from federal.

"Abdul Hammed Mengal, member Balochistan shall act as Chairman IRSA with effect from October 25, 2022 till the appointment of regular member IRSA (Federal) in accordance with Chapter-II Section 4 (2) and (6) of IRSA Act No.

XXII of 1992," said a notification issued here.

Meanwhile, Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmed Kamal will act as Member IRSA (Federal) with immediate effect till the appointment of the regular member, said another notification issued here.