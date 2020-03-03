Member Baltimore Country US calls on Speaker

Member Democratic Central Committee Baltimore County Maryland and Chairperson National Center for Women entrepreneur USA Aisha Khan Tuesday called on Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Member Democratic Central Committee Baltimore County Maryland and Chairperson National Center for Women entrepreneur USA Aisha Khan Tuesday called on Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Aisha Khan had also detailed round of the Assembly Hall and other offices during the visit. The speaker briefed the visiting guest about parliamentary history of the KP assembly and parliamentary norms and traditions in the province.

She was also presented a souvenir by the speaker as a memento of her visit to the speaker chamber.