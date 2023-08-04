Open Menu

Member BoD Ayaz Khan Inspects ATH Services And Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Member BoD Ayaz Khan inspects ATH services and facilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Member of the board of Governors (BoD) Ayub Medical Complex (ATH) Wing Commander (R) Ayaz Khan Friday paid a visit to the hospital. During this visit, he examined the hospital's infrastructure and interacted with doctors, staff, and conducted detailed discussions with both patients and their families.

The Primary aim of this visit was to gain insights into the hospital's various departments, services, and patient care initiatives. Wing Commander (R) Ayaz Khan paid a visit to Cardiac Care Unit (CCU), engaging in extensive dialogues with doctors and nurses.

H showed interest in elevating healthcare standards within this critical area.

Detailed discussions about the IBPP further underscored his commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced patient care.

In addition to the CCU, he also visited the Emergency, Waiting Area, Dialysis Unit, MRI, and CT Scan, and inspected wheelchairs and stretcher trollies while he visited the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he met with the family of Motorway Patrol Officer Nasir Tanoli.

Throughout the visit, Wing Commander (R) Ayaz Khan and Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, along with other department heads, highlighted collaborative strategies to enhance the hospital's offerings for the community.

Related Topics

Technology Motorway Visit Nasir Family

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

17 minutes ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

44 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

55 minutes ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

59 minutes ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

1 hour ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

1 hour ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

1 hour ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

2 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

2 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

2 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan