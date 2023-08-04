Member BoD Ayaz Khan inspects ATH services and facilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Member of the board of Governors (BoD) Ayub Medical Complex (ATH) Wing Commander (R) Ayaz Khan Friday paid a visit to the hospital. During this visit, he examined the hospital's infrastructure and interacted with doctors, staff, and conducted detailed discussions with both patients and their families.

The Primary aim of this visit was to gain insights into the hospital's various departments, services, and patient care initiatives. Wing Commander (R) Ayaz Khan paid a visit to Cardiac Care Unit (CCU), engaging in extensive dialogues with doctors and nurses.

H showed interest in elevating healthcare standards within this critical area.

Detailed discussions about the IBPP further underscored his commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced patient care.

In addition to the CCU, he also visited the Emergency, Waiting Area, Dialysis Unit, MRI, and CT Scan, and inspected wheelchairs and stretcher trollies while he visited the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he met with the family of Motorway Patrol Officer Nasir Tanoli.

Throughout the visit, Wing Commander (R) Ayaz Khan and Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, along with other department heads, highlighted collaborative strategies to enhance the hospital's offerings for the community.