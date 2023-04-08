Close
Member BoR Inspects Flour Distribution In Narowal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Member BoR inspects flour distribution in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Member board of Revenue (BoR) Syed Najaf Iqbal visited Narowal to review monitoring the process for provision of free flour to deserving families across the district under the special Ramazan package of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf also accompanied the BoR member during visit to Zafawal city flour centres including Damthal, Sankhatra and sports Gymnasium.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Rana Amjad Ali, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Farooq Azam, Rana Zafarullah Khan, District Information Officer (DIO) Ahsan-ul-Haq, Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Arshad and others were present.

Najaf Iqbal reviewed the record of flour at free flour points and the process of supplying flour to the public.

He also issued instructions to the officials on duty at the flour points to work according to the principle of fast service delivery keeping in mind facilitation of the public.

More Stories From Pakistan

