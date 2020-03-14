UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Member BoR Summons Burnt Record Of Revenue

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Member BoR summons burnt record of revenue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Member Judicial (Five) board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab Ahmad Ali Zafar has summoned the inquiry report regarding the burning of revenue record of Sargodha district.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Audit Para at the office of ADCR here the member BoR Ahmad Ali Zafar has summoned the details of steps taken in order to recover the revenue record. The member BoR has ordered to make sure the recoveries at any cost and prepare lists of properties and sent to the office.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer, ADCR Mesom Abbas, assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, Incharge Revenue Record and other revenue officers.

Member BoR Ahmad Ali Zafar has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Sub-registrar Sargodha and directed him to improve recoveries.

He also directed the assistant commissioners for completely follow-up the under trial cases and to report regarding the visits at their respective Patwar Circles.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha Ali Zafar All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

25 soldiers killed in Libya

52 minutes ago

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

57 minutes ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed smile ..

1 hour ago

Co-founder of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan passes away

3 hours ago

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.