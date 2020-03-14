Member BoR summons burnt record of revenue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Member Judicial (Five) board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab Ahmad Ali Zafar has summoned the inquiry report regarding the burning of revenue record of Sargodha district.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Audit Para at the office of ADCR here the member BoR Ahmad Ali Zafar has summoned the details of steps taken in order to recover the revenue record. The member BoR has ordered to make sure the recoveries at any cost and prepare lists of properties and sent to the office.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer, ADCR Mesom Abbas, assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, Incharge Revenue Record and other revenue officers.

Member BoR Ahmad Ali Zafar has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Sub-registrar Sargodha and directed him to improve recoveries.

He also directed the assistant commissioners for completely follow-up the under trial cases and to report regarding the visits at their respective Patwar Circles.