Member CMIT Visits Flour Sale Point

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Member CMIT visits flour sale point

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Member of the Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Noor Ahmad Peerkani on Saturday visited the sale point of the subsidized flour set up by the government in various parts of the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Quetta City Atta Al Manheem and officials of the food Department accompanied him.

Member CMIT Noor Ahmed Peerkani inspected the flour sale point and expressed his satisfaction over the discipline and provision of flour to people conveniently.

