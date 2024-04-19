Member CMIT visits various areas of Quetta to assess situation for fact finding of urban flooding

Member of Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Manzoor Hussain on Friday visited various areas of Quetta city to assess the situation for fact finding after the urban flooding in the provincial capital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Member of Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Manzoor Hussain on Friday visited various areas of Quetta city to assess the situation for fact finding after the urban flooding in the provincial capital.

He along with officers of various departments visited different places of the city to inquire about the causes of urban flooding in city.

On the occasion, Manzoor Hussain said that the committee would also identify the flaws that led to urban flooding in city.

He further said that the committee will inspect all development schemes related to roads and sewerage in the city initiated during the last three years and it would also suggest measures to prevent urban flooding in future.

Member CMIT said that the committee has been given full access to relevant records and personnel of the concerned departments/offices/officers to conduct a comprehensive fact-finding inquiry.

It may be mentioned here, that on April 15, the Balochistan Chief Minister of Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti had ordered for the formulation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the large-scale urban flooding in the city and the damages caused to the people.

The committee from the same day started compiling a comprehensive report regarding the damage caused by rain and the causes of urban flooding.