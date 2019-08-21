Member Finance Ministry of Railways changed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Auditor General of Pakistan has transferred Manzoor Akhtar Malik, Member Finance Ministry of Railways (Grade 21) to Deputy Auditor General (CA&E) Accountant General Pakistan office Islamabad.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Shehzad Raza Sayyed of Grade-20 has been appointed as Member Finance Ministry of Railways.