Member IRSA Sindh relinquishes charge

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Syed Mazhar Ali Shah has relinquished the charge from the post of member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sindh on completion of his three years term.

In terms Section 4(7) of the IRSA Act, 1992, the secretary irrigation Sindh government will act as member IRSA Sindh till the appointment of regular member, said a notification issued here Monday.