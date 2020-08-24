UrduPoint.com
Member IRSA Sindh Relinquishes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Member IRSA Sindh relinquishes charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Syed Mazhar Ali Shah has relinquished the charge from the post of member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sindh on completion of his three years term.

In terms Section 4(7) of the IRSA Act, 1992, the secretary irrigation Sindh government will act as member IRSA Sindh till the appointment of regular member, said a notification issued here Monday.

