Member Korean Assembly Meets Pakistani E-Gamer

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A senior member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Mr. Lee Sangheon, who is visiting Pakistan as part of a parliamentary delegation, held a meeting here on Wednesday with a renowned Pakistan e-Gamer, Bilal Ilyas.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of the Evolution Championship Series "Evo 2022", which is the largest and longest-running fighting game tournaments in the world, and was held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On 8th August, 2022, in the final round of the Tekken (a street fight video game), an e-gamer from Pakistan Imran Khan came head to head for this championship trophy with Jae-Min Bae of Korea and despite the time difference between Las Vegas and Korea, hundreds of thousands of young Korean e-gamers tuned in to watch the spectacular match.

Noting the significance of this game and e-gaming in general in both of the countries, Mr.

Lee Sangheon presented fifty sets of "make stick pro and knee lever-I" kits to Bilal, to be distributed amongst other aspiring e-gamers of Pakistan and to incentivize them towards honing their skills further with the right equipment and preparing themselves for international competitions.

Bilal highlighted that there is no proper e-gaming infrastructure and official e-sports association present in Pakistan which can harness the e-gaming potential of the country.

Mr. Lee Sangheon acknowledging this stated that he foresees great potential in further enhancing relationships between the countries through the medium of e-gaming cooperation, and offered to be the focal person for Korea and pledged to focus on the development and growth of e-gaming industry in Pakistan with the coordination of young e-gamers such as Mr. Bilal Ilyas.

