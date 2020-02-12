Member KP Service Tribunal Appointed
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:57 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, after consultation with the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, has appointed Mian Muhammad Special Secretary LG&RD as Member KP Services Tribunal for a period of three years
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, after consultation with the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, has appointed Mian Muhammad Special Secretary LG&RD as Member KP Services Tribunal for a period of three years.
Meanwhile, Ahmad Hassan Khan Member KP Services Tribunal has been transferred and posted as Chairman Provincial Inspection Team.
It was notified by KP Establishment Department here on Wednesday.