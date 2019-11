(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Asad Umar took oath as Federal minister here on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.