SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Dr Nafeesa Shah on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of Additional Civil Surgeon, Khairpur Headquarters Hospital Dr Shafqat Ali Shaikh due to coronavirus.

She expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

The MNA remarked that she was deeply grieved over Shaikh's death. She prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.