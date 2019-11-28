Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanvir Hussain elected as new Chairman of PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanvir Hussain on Thursday unanimously elected as new Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a joint meeting of the members from opposition and the ruling party in parliament house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanvir Hussain on Thursday unanimously elected as new Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a joint meeting of the members from opposition and the ruling party in parliament house.

Rana Tanvir Hussain after his election thanked all the members of PAC and his party leadership for his alleviation to the position of Chairman PAC.

I have no objection if the members suggest making another subcommittee to discuss audit paras made during the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government, said the newly elected chairman.

He warmly welcomed the suggestions and recommendations from the members of PAC to make the committee more effective.

The new Chairman PAC also called a first in camera briefing from the PAC secretariat for the members of the PAC and to deliberate to bring structural changes int the committee.

He assured all his support above the party lines to all the members.