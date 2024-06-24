Member National Assembly Muhammad Moeen Wattoo Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House

In the meeting they discussed matters relating to the relevant constituency and the overall political situation of the country, a PM Office press release said.