Member National Assembly Of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Urges PTI To Work For National Interest

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 11:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to work for national interest and avoid misusing social media to gain personal interest.

PTI had started campaign against the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about letters written by PTI founder to a head of important institution, he said that PTI is trying to create rift among national institutions.

To a question about legislation, he said PTI didn’t have any interest to support public matters legislation in the assembly.

