Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to work for national interest

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 11:19 PM
Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to work for national interest and avoid misusing social media to gain personal interest
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to work for national interest and avoid misusing social media to gain personal interest.
PTI had started campaign against the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about letters written by PTI founder to a head of important institution, he said that PTI is trying to create rift among national institutions.
To a question about legislation, he said PTI didn’t have any interest to support public matters legislation in the assembly.
