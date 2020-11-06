UrduPoint.com
Member NEOCP Emphasizes Team Spirit Against Polio

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:37 PM

Member NEOCP emphasizes team spirit against polio

Member National Emergency Operation Centres for Polio (NEOCP) Brig (Retd) Kamaluddin Soomro Friday emphasized the need of creating team spirit among all stakeholders engaged in polio eradication campaign for saving the future generation from the crippling disease

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Member National Emergency Operation Centres for Polio (NEOCP) Brig (Retd) Kamaluddin Soomro Friday emphasized the need of creating team spirit among all stakeholders engaged in polio eradication campaign for saving the future generation from the crippling disease. He emphasized this while holding meeting with Commissioner, Muhammad Abbas Baloch here.

Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also present in the meeting. Soomro said that officers, doctors and vaccinators must realize the importance and the cause of polio eradication and strive to uproot the disease from the country. It could become possible with team spirit among all the stakeholders, he added. The commissioner said that divisional and district administrations had been engaged to root out the crippling disease by considering it a national duty.

Adequate arrangements had been made in all districts of the division to vaccinate under aged children against the polio, he added. The commissioner briefed the member NEOCP about the shortage of technical staff, supervision and feedback as well as issues of refusal cases.

As a result of hectic efforts of the deputy commissioner and other concerned officers, the refusal cases had been reduced and all out efforts were being made to bring it at zero level, he added. The deputy commissioner also briefed the member NEOCP about the issues of current status of polio eradication campaign.

