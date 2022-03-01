District government organised "Member-o-Mehrab Paigham Pakistan Conference" with Chairman Ruwait Hilal Committee, Moulana Abwul Khair Azad in the chair here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :District government organised "Member-o-Mehrab Paigham Pakistan Conference" with Chairman Ruwait Hilal Committee, Moulana Abwul Khair Azad in the chair here on Tuesday.

DC Salman Khan among religious scholars from different schools of thoughts participated in the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Moulana Abwul Khair Azad said there was urgent need to promote 'Paigham Pakistan' to establish peace in the society.

He urged Ulema to promote national solidarity and religious harmony among their followers to maximum level through effort.

Other speakers including DC, representatives from civil society condemned Sailkot, Talamba and Peshawar tragedies were surfaced unfortunately time to time in the past.