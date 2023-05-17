UrduPoint.com

Member Of Car Lifter Arrested, Snatched Vehicles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 08:17 PM

The Taxila Police on Wednesday arrested a member of an inter-provincial gang of vehicle lifters and recovered as many as 10 vehicles snatched by him in various cities

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police on Wednesday arrested a member of an inter-provincial gang of vehicle lifters and recovered as many as 10 vehicles snatched by him in various cities.

Talking to journalists here, SP Potohar division Waqas Khan has disclosed that the Taxila Police team led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas successfully traced and nabbed Iftikhar Khan- a member of the notorious and most wanted Najeeb Ullah inter-provincial gang of vehicle lifters.

He said that two vehicles and eight motorcycles which were lifted and snatched in various cities were also recovered from his possession.

