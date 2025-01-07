Member Of Gang Involved In Street Crime Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Bani Police on Tuesday arrested a member of the gang involved in street crime and theft, and recovered three stolen mobile phones, Rs 4,500 in cash.
Raids were underway to hold his accomplices, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
Meanwhile, the Wah Cantt Police arrested an accused Khurram for committing theft at a refreshment shop a few days ago.
The shop owner had reported to the police that a stolen juicer machine, microwave oven and other valuables had been stolen from his shop.
Recent Stories
Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip
China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Department Gilgit-Baltistan announces major transfers of officers36 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals54 seconds ago
-
426th annual urs of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro to be held in Sukkur56 seconds ago
-
All cases adjourned; only the case of military courts to be heard by the SCP1 minute ago
-
All Pak Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala 2025 concludes at PSB, Hockey stadium1 minute ago
-
Member of gang involved in street crime arrested1 minute ago
-
Senate Chairman Gilani attends Qul Khawani of Munawar Sandheela11 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
DC stresses to make plantations in graveyards11 minutes ago
-
GCWUF starts registration for its convocation11 minutes ago
-
Inter-School STEAM competition will be held in Hyderabad on Jan 1621 minutes ago
-
Seven BISE employees promoted21 minutes ago