Member of gang involved in street crime arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Bani Police on Tuesday arrested a member of the gang involved in street crime and theft, and recovered three stolen mobile phones, Rs 4,500 in cash.

Raids were underway to hold his accomplices, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Wah Cantt Police arrested an accused Khurram for committing theft at a refreshment shop a few days ago.

The shop owner had reported to the police that a stolen juicer machine, microwave oven and other valuables had been stolen from his shop.