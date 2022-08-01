UrduPoint.com

Member Of Inter-provincial Drug Cartel Held, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 07:51 PM

West zone police on Monday arrested a member of an inter-provincial drug cartel and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession

According to SSP West Farukh Raza, the drug peddler identified as Javed s/o Ishaq was arrested while he was going to supply drugs on a motorcycle.

The police, during checking of his motorcycle, recovered 17kg hashish concealed tactfully. The accused used to transport drugs from Balochistan and supply in different parts of the city.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

