Member of inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :West zone police on Monday arrested a member of an inter-provincial drug cartel and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

According to SSP West Farukh Raza, the drug peddler identified as Javed s/o Ishaq was arrested while he was going to supply drugs on a motorcycle.

The police, during checking of his motorcycle, recovered 17kg hashish concealed tactfully. The accused used to transport drugs from Balochistan and supply in different parts of the city.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.