Member of inter-provincial drug racket arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Keamari Police on Monday claimed to have arrested an alleged member of inter-provincial drug cartel and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

According to an official, a member of an inter-provincial drug racket identified as Muhammad Akram was arrested in an operation conducted on a tip off at an inter-city bus terminal in Yousuf Goth area.

The police recovered 9kg heroin, 30kg hashish, smuggled betel nuts and items used in manufacturing of hazardous gutka/mawa.

Case has been registered and further investigations are underway.