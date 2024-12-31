Open Menu

Member Of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt Visits Hospital, Reviews Facilities

December 31, 2024

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt visits hospital, reviews facilities

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt visited Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt visited Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot. he inquired after patients undergoing treatment in the hospital and reviewed the facilities provided to them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Muzaffar Mukhtar, MS Dr. Sohail Anjum Butt, Shahid Butt, Dr. Anil and Abuzar were also present on his occasion.

Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that according to the population of the city, the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and the Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital are providing services to the best of their ability, however, the construction of a large district headquarters hospital in the city has become inevitable.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has directed the district administration to look for a suitable place on Pasrur Road and approval for the mega project will be obtained from the Punjab government soon, he added.

Manshaullah Butt expressed concern over the traffic situation in the hospital and directed the hospital administration and local traffic police officials to take action against those parking illegally and carelessly inside the hospital, while urging the Chief Officer (CO) and Municipal Corporation officials to eliminate encroachments on Commissioner Road.

He directed DG Parks and Horticulture Muzaffar Mukhtar, who was present on the spot, to create a landscape along the wall around the main gate of the hospital and plant trees, saying that this would enhance the beauty of the hospital entrance.

