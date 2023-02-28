UrduPoint.com

Member Of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch Calls On Chief Minister Balochistan

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch calls on Chief Minister Balochistan

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Tuesday.

They discussed the development and problems of Rakhshan Division in the meeting.

The chief minister said the timely completion of economic development projects was the first priority, adding the ongoing projects of road networks in areas with mineral resources and agriculture would be completed soon.

According to the needs of these areas, new projects would also be started and support would also be obtained from the Federal government, he said.

He said the respective district, including Chaghi Nushki Kharan and Khuzdar had the status of an important and historical corridor in terms of trade, agriculture, education, minerals and socio-economic aspects.

"By connecting with the road network, the resources of the areas can be utilized and a revolutionary change will be brought in the social and economic life of the people of these areas," he said.

He said that Kharan Basima, Kharan Ahmadwal and Kharan Dalbandin highways would be included in the provincial and federal development projects.

The progress of Kharan University of Technical and Vocational Education of support project of the federal government was also reviewed in the meeting.

The chief minister said that no discrimination would be made against the development of any area.

Mr. Bizenjo said that Allah Almighty had given him the responsibility of serving the people and improving their condition, saying that he was striving to develop respective backward areas of the province in order to provide maximum facilities to people at their doorsteps.

