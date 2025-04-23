Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyana launches OSL; called it helpful for National unity

The Patron-in-Chief of Old Students Leaders and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyana, launched the Old Student Leadership (OSL) platform and invited the representatives of various former student organizations and unions to join this platform to enhance national unity

While addressing a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad, alongwith the organization's central president Muhammad Asif Chatha Advocate, Punjab provincial president Engineer Rana Mubashir Ali Khan, provincial vice president Mirza Mansoor Baig, central secretary information Engineer Adnan Hassanand others, he stated that a comprehensive program has been formulated to promote ideological awareness, national unity, patriotism, economic prosperity, harmony, equality, and inclusive leadership across all segments of society, said a press release on Wednesday.

"Any former student leader can join it," he said.

The organization's central president, Muhammad Asif Chatha, said that former student leaders from across the country were gathering here to join this platform.

Punjab Provincial President of Old Students Leaders (OSL), Engineer Rana Mubashir Ali Khan, while highlighting the organization's vision, stated that OSL was established to promote national cohesion and unity across the country.

The leaders noted that over 20,000 former student leaders from different unions have joined the organization to date.

The leaders also urged the government to lift the ban on student unions, emphasizing its importance for nurturing future leadership and promoting democratic values.