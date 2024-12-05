Open Menu

Member Of The Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque Distributes Livestock Cards

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mehmood, distributed livestock cards among the cattle breeders here on Thursday.

Director Livestock Dr. Arif Sultan and Deputy Director Livestock Tanveer Ashraf Kaliar were also present.

The MPA said that the Punjab government was trying to serve farmers and cattle-rearers. He said that the project would not only increase the production of meat across the province but also improve the health of animals.

Director Livestock Dr. Arif Sultan said that the process of distribution of livestock card was under way on the basis of 'first come first served'. And for the purpose, those who want to register could contact the veterinary hospital concerned.

