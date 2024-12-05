- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque distributes livestock cards
Member Of The Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque Distributes Livestock Cards
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mehmood, distributed livestock cards among the cattle breeders here on Thursday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mehmood, distributed livestock cards among the cattle breeders here on Thursday.
Director Livestock Dr. Arif Sultan and Deputy Director Livestock Tanveer Ashraf Kaliar were also present.
The MPA said that the Punjab government was trying to serve farmers and cattle-rearers. He said that the project would not only increase the production of meat across the province but also improve the health of animals.
Director Livestock Dr. Arif Sultan said that the process of distribution of livestock card was under way on the basis of 'first come first served'. And for the purpose, those who want to register could contact the veterinary hospital concerned.
Recent Stories
WSSCM signs compost sales contract
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilan ..
Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop
International Volunteers Day celebrated
Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar
Daisy exhibition at Jilani Park
Google says AI weather model masters 15-day forecast
Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank
38 vehicles impounded for causing pollution
ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project T ..
EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital develop ..
Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attends 15th convocation ce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSCM signs compost sales contract2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilani Park2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop2 minutes ago
-
International Volunteers Day celebrated2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar11 minutes ago
-
Daisy exhibition at Jilani Park11 minutes ago
-
38 vehicles impounded for causing pollution12 minutes ago
-
Soil needs important nutrients for better yield, expert43 minutes ago
-
Private schools reject social security’s tax imposition43 minutes ago
-
MPCL, PARCO appreciate PIP for successful Pakistan pavilion at ADIPEC 202443 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority; says IGP43 minutes ago
-
EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital development31 minutes ago