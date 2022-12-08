UrduPoint.com

Member Plant Sciences Division, PARC Visits ARID

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Member Plant Sciences Division Dr Imtiaz Hussain on Thursday visited Agricultural Research Institute Dera (ARID).

According to an official source, Member Plant-Sciences Division Dr Imtiaz Hussain while visiting Dera Agricultural research Institute stressed to harness the untapped potential through resource optimization as well as ensuring provision of better inputs in addition to best practices on the part of existing project.

On the occasion, the visiting senior official of the PARC was briefed in detail about ongoing agriculture research development activities under Agriculture Linkages Program (ALP) at ARID.

Dr Imtiaz Hussain assured full collaborative support for the operational activities of broad based equitable and sustainable agriculture at ARID.

The agriculture research expert visited the Food Technology Section of Agricultural Research Council Dera (ARID).

On the occasion, ARID Zone Director General Dr Noman Sadozai, PARC Director Horticulture Peer Muhammad Arshad Farooq and Director of Agricultural Research Institute Dera Abdul Qayyum were also present.

PLP Project Director Shahzad Arshad Saleem Sadozai briefed the Member Plant Science Division in detail about the Dhakki-Date processing measures at ARID.

The visiting official also exchanged views about the financing matters to produce hygienically local dates with enhanced quality with addressing other required matters essential for the promotion of agriculture.

An exhibition of value-added food products under the umbrella of ALP was also organized by the ARID.

