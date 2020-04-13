UrduPoint.com
Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Zulifqar Ali Shah Asks District Administration To Ensure Social Distance

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Zulifqar Ali Shah asks district administration to ensure social distance

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Zulifqar Ali Shah asked the district administration to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Zulifqar Ali Shah asked the district administration to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 in the district.

Talking to a delegation, the MPA said that the people should cooperate with the government and the district administration to implement the lockdown so that the spread of the coronavirus could be controlled.

He said that it would be difficult to bring the situation under control if the people did not follow the precautionary measures. He said that his party would continue to extend cooperation to the government to curb the pandemic.

