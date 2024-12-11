Member PTDC call for creating awareness about fragile eco-system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Salman Javed, leading Tourism expert and Member board of Directors Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation,on the occasion of World International Mountain Day stated that on this day we should pledge and work for Environmental Preservation and create more and more awareness about our fragile Eco System.

Talking to APP, he observed that our Mountains are rich biodiversity but under increasing stress due to rising domestic tourism, waste mismanagement and climate change.

He suggested that eco friendly practices such as responsible camping sites, agro forestry, and low impact infrastructure is crucial.

He advised for charging eco fund fees to conservation efforts in Pakistan's Mountains.

He also called for community involvement green infrastructure, more public private partnership.

He analyzed that these measures would promote sustainable mountain tourism,safe guarding natural beauty, sustainable livelihood & position Pakistan as a global leader in responsible relationship tourism