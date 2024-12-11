Open Menu

Member PTDC Call For Creating Awareness About Fragile Eco-system

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Member PTDC call for creating awareness about fragile eco-system

Salman Javed, leading Tourism expert and Member Board of Directors Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation,on the occasion of World International Mountain Day stated that on this day we should pledge and work for Environmental Preservation and create more and more awareness about our fragile Eco System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Salman Javed, leading Tourism expert and Member board of Directors Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation,on the occasion of World International Mountain Day stated that on this day we should pledge and work for Environmental Preservation and create more and more awareness about our fragile Eco System.

Talking to APP, he observed that our Mountains are rich biodiversity but under increasing stress due to rising domestic tourism, waste mismanagement and climate change.

He suggested that eco friendly practices such as responsible camping sites, agro forestry, and low impact infrastructure is crucial.

He advised for charging eco fund fees to conservation efforts in Pakistan's Mountains.

He also called for community involvement green infrastructure, more public private partnership.

He analyzed that these measures would promote sustainable mountain tourism,safe guarding natural beauty, sustainable livelihood & position Pakistan as a global leader in responsible relationship tourism

Recent Stories

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

2 minutes ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

4 minutes ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

5 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

5 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

2 minutes ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

2 minutes ago
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

2 minutes ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

2 minutes ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages confer ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood s ..

Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan