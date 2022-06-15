Members from minority community join PML(N)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Senior Vice President and former Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif assigned him the task of organizing the party, and efforts were being made in that direction.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in honour of the minority members from different parts of Quetta, who announced to joined the PML-N.

Acting PML-N Balochistan President Jamal Shah Kakar and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Vice President Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir welcomed the minority community in the PML(N) and hoped that they would play role for party's betterment.

Addressing to the function, former Speaker Balochistan Assembly and Acting President of PML(N) Jamal Shah Kakar said that they are all Pakistanis, according to the party's manifesto, all the rights enjoyed by Muslims would be enjoyed by the minority community as well.

Sikandar Javed Khokhar, belonging from minority community, said the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif assumed power to save the country and he was playing the key role for Pakistan's betterment.

He also expressed his confidence in the leadership of Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir and while announcing his joining in the PML(N).