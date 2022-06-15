UrduPoint.com

Members From Minority Community Join PML(N)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Members from minority community join PML(N)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Senior Vice President and former Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif assigned him the task of organizing the party, and efforts were being made in that direction

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Senior Vice President and former Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif assigned him the task of organizing the party, and efforts were being made in that direction.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in honour of the minority members from different parts of Quetta, who announced to joined the PML-N.

Acting PML-N Balochistan President Jamal Shah Kakar and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Vice President Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir welcomed the minority community in the PML(N) and hoped that they would play role for party's betterment.

Addressing to the function, former Speaker Balochistan Assembly and Acting President of PML(N) Jamal Shah Kakar said that they are all Pakistanis, according to the party's manifesto, all the rights enjoyed by Muslims would be enjoyed by the minority community as well.

Sikandar Javed Khokhar, belonging from minority community, said the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif assumed power to save the country and he was playing the key role for Pakistan's betterment.

He also expressed his confidence in the leadership of Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir and while announcing his joining in the PML(N).

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nasir Jamal Shah Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt allocates Rs 53.32bn for irrigation

Punjab govt allocates Rs 53.32bn for irrigation

42 seconds ago
 Rs 990 mln allocated for 14 schemes of wildlife d ..

Rs 990 mln allocated for 14 schemes of wildlife deptt

4 minutes ago
 Environment & climate change gets Rs 5 bln under A ..

Environment & climate change gets Rs 5 bln under ADP

4 minutes ago
 Salient features Of Punjab budget 2022-23

Salient features Of Punjab budget 2022-23

4 minutes ago
 Arm smuggler held, police recovered weapons during ..

Arm smuggler held, police recovered weapons during crackdown

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan on protective bail in many cases: Rana ..

Imran Khan on protective bail in many cases: Rana Sanullah

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.