Members Hayatabad Ladies Club visit Central Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Senior members of Hayatabad Ladies Club here Friday visited Central Jail Peshawar and presented gifts and aid to the female inmates.

On arrival at the Jail, members of Hayatabad Ladies Club including Fauzia Inayat, Masooma Advocate, Quratul Ain, Anila Khaild, Shabana and Beenish were received by the Superintendent Central Jail Peshawar, Maqsood ur Rehman.

The delegation also inaugurated a tree plantation drive in the jail by planting a tree in the green area of the prison.

Later, the members of Hayatabad Ladies Club visited barracks of the women inmates and distributed gifts and aid among them.