Members KP Assembly Asked To Ensure Timely Presence In House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan on Friday instructed all the members of the House to ensure their timely presence during the session and said the attendance register would be available in House during first hour of the proceedings for marking attendance.

Presiding over the assembly proceedings here, the chair observed that many members come to the House during the last few minutes of the session to only mark their presence, adding that many have become habitual to it and this attitude would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Babak said the members should have to ensure their timely attendance but keeping the registered for only one hour would be a violation of rules and regulations in the assembly.

