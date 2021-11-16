Members of a gang allegedly involved in raping girls arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FIA says that it has also arrested two police officials for their alleged involvement in raping and blackmailing the girls in Rawalpindi area.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16, 2021) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell on Tuesday arrested the gang members including corps who were involved in raping and blackmailing young girls.

The gang was involved in filming videos of young girls after raping them to blackmail them. The FIA also arrested two police officials for their alleged involvement in the said crime.

The FIA cybercrime team conducted raids in different places in Rawalpindi after a girl lodged a complaint against the suspects.

The girl had accused a man namely Subhan, saying that he used to end her obscene videos through different numbers. She said that the accused had demanded Rs500,000 from her after threatening her to forward her videos to her parents.

She stated that the accused had asked her and her friend to meet him in a telephone call and later took them to his friend named Adnan’s residence in his vehicle.

The complainant also said that Subhan and Adnan had raped them before calling his other friend named Mani there. Mani had arrived there along with his two friends after half an hour who were wearing Punjab police uniforms and raped the girls. The cops had allegedly demanded Rs50,000 from the girls.

Two police officials including Rizwan Ali and Yasir were identified as suspects, ARY tv reported on Tuesday. It reported that Rizwan Ali is a head constable at Rawalpindi’s Chountra police station. The victim said that a man namely Imtiaz Ahmed allegedly provided a home to the said gang to rape girls.

Imtiaz was also booked in the case by the agency.