Members of American Society of Hematology honor Dr. Shamsi

Keeping updated the professional skills of junior doctors as well medical technologists of the country, in accordance to fast emerging developments underway in the field of medicine and surgery was strongly by senior researchers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Keeping updated the professional skills of junior doctors as well medical technologists of the country, in accordance to fast emerging developments underway in the field of medicine and surgery was strongly by senior researchers.

Addressing the appreciation award ceremony hosted by American Society of Hematologists in the honer of Dr. Tahir Sultan Shamsi, the speakers were unanimous that people of the country must not be kept deprived of the international advancements fast being made in the realm of medical sciences.

They also hailed their colleague for taking up the cause and contributing towards an often neglected area.

The program was addressed by Vice Chancellor, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi, President, Infection Control Society, Dr. Rafiq Khanani, Prof. Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Pakistan Society for Microbiology, Sheikh Shakil Ahmed from National Training and Research Laboratories and others.

Contributions made by Dr. Tahir Shamsi in the field of stem cell transplantation molecular diagnosis of blood diseases, molecular monitoring techniques and other spheres particularly those related to genetic diseases were discussed on the occasion.

Shamsi, the pioneer of bone marrow transplant surgery in the country and one of the local medical researchers who spearhead molecular bio-technology discussed in detail the challenges he had to face during his efforts to establish a system.

Expressing his gratitude to the organizers of the event and his colleagues who turned up in large numbers at the program, the surgeon emphasized urgency to help develop a pool of trained professionals with equal attention towards quality facilities to the people in need of relevant interventions.