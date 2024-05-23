Open Menu

Members Of CM Monitoring Committee Held Meeting With Officers Of All Departments In Hazro

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments in Hazro

In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to deliver the benefits of government initiatives to the people, the members of Chief Minister Punjab Monitoring Committee and former Provincial Minister Punjab Jahangir Khanzada held a special meeting with the officers of all departments of Tehsil Administration in AC office Hazro on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to deliver the benefits of government initiatives to the people, the members of Chief Minister Punjab Monitoring Committee and former Provincial Minister Punjab Jahangir Khanzada held a special meeting with the officers of all departments of Tehsil Administration in AC office Hazro on Thursday.

Jahangir Khanzada issued strict instructions to all the officers that they ensure providing relief to the people. He directed that the fruits of the programs launched by the Punjab government for the welfare of the people should also reach the people and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf, DSP Circle Hazro Sikandar Khan, Deputy DEO education Tehsil Hazro (Male) Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Deputy D. EO Health Dr. Abdul Rasheed, TMO Khan Badshah, MSTHQ Hazro Dr. Shaukat Khan, Admin Shakir Ejaz, Officer Agriculture Department, Tehsildar Hazro, Sentry Inspector Muhammad Ejaz and officers of all other related departments including President Muslim League (N) Malik Ansar Ahmed.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Male Circle Hazro Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise ..

Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi

3 minutes ago
 Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boo ..

Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser

3 minutes ago
 Community awareness campaigns urged in fight again ..

Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC

3 minutes ago
 COAS holds meetings with German civilian & militar ..

COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership

3 minutes ago
 Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest man ..

Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management

10 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwa ..

IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala

10 minutes ago
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico ..

Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid

10 minutes ago
 KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28

KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28

10 minutes ago
 IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers

IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers

10 minutes ago
 Oath taking ceremonies held in schools

Oath taking ceremonies held in schools

16 minutes ago
 Nadal faces Zverev at farewell French Open as Swia ..

Nadal faces Zverev at farewell French Open as Swiatek, Osaka eye clash

16 minutes ago
 Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties wi ..

Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties with countries recognising Pales ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan