Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to deliver the benefits of government initiatives to the people, the members of Chief Minister Punjab Monitoring Committee and former Provincial Minister Punjab Jahangir Khanzada held a special meeting with the officers of all departments of Tehsil Administration in AC office Hazro on Thursday.

Jahangir Khanzada issued strict instructions to all the officers that they ensure providing relief to the people. He directed that the fruits of the programs launched by the Punjab government for the welfare of the people should also reach the people and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf, DSP Circle Hazro Sikandar Khan, Deputy DEO education Tehsil Hazro (Male) Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Deputy D. EO Health Dr. Abdul Rasheed, TMO Khan Badshah, MSTHQ Hazro Dr. Shaukat Khan, Admin Shakir Ejaz, Officer Agriculture Department, Tehsildar Hazro, Sentry Inspector Muhammad Ejaz and officers of all other related departments including President Muslim League (N) Malik Ansar Ahmed.