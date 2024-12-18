Members of coalition partners also play role in dialogue process: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that members of the coalition partners would play role in the dialogue process. The representative of the coalition partners would also be part of the committee to be established in couple of days to initiate dialogue with PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel

The talks between the treasury and Opposition benches are vital to strengthen political and democratic system, he stated.

In reply to a question, he said that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq would play important role in dialogue process with PTI. There must be discussion with political parties for charter of democracy and charter of economy, he said and added the government is focusing on improving life style of the common man. It is also the responsibility of all political groups to work for the economic development of Pakistan, he expressed.