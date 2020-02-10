UrduPoint.com
Members Of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Suffer Heart Attacks Due To Pressures From The Voter: Deputy Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Jafar Ullah has said that the three sitting MLAs had suffered heart attacks due to unnecessary pressures from the voters.

Deputy Speaker said this while speaking to a reference held in memory of provincial minister late Muhammad Shafiq at Gilgit Baltistan.

Muhammad Jafar Ullah said every voter in GB pressurizing elected members for government jobs and other personal works. People in Gilgit Baltistan are not interested in collective projects and benefits, he claimed.

More Stories From Pakistan

