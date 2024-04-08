Members Of Global Animal Welfare Organisation Calls On Senior Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM
A four-member experts team of Austria-based global animal welfare organisation, Four Paws, called on Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb at Margalla Wildlife Rescue centre and discussed different issues, including wildlife conservation, breeding, ecosystem provision, technical assistance, provision and use of modern medical equipment and capacity building of the Punjab Wildlife Department's staff
Four Paw's Director (Operations) Dr Amir Khalil, Dr Ivanov, Dr Frank Gorritz, and Welzer Englof arrived in Pakistan for the medical treatment of eight black bears as per the special request of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board for animal treatment.
The senior minister expressed gratitude for the visit of the Four Paw's team to Pakistan, treatment of wildlife and cooperation in wildlife conservation efforts.
The senior minister stated that public awareness campaigns would be launched regarding wildlife conservation.
Initiatives will be taken to establish wildlife-related departments besides promoting R&D in universities; she said and added that the capacity building of the wildlife department's staff and equipping wildlife centers with modern medical equipment will be ensured.
Marriyum Aurangzeb mentioned that work was underway to establish a complete medical setup for ease of animals' treatment in Lahore Zoo, Safari Zoo and in south Punjab. On the order of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive action plan regarding infrastructure and breeding for wildlife rescue has been prepared to rescue wildlife according to international standards, she mentioned.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was determined to conserve wildlife. The Punjab government was striving to achieve the objectives of protecting wildlife according to international standards, concluded the senior minister.
