Members Of Governing Bodies Take Oath

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:59 PM

Members of governing bodies take oath

Members of governing bodies of the executive committees including the centre, Punjab and South Punjab chapter of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has taken oath

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Members of governing bodies of the executive committees including the centre, Punjab and South Punjab chapter of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has taken oath.

Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Saifullah Khan Nyazee administered oath of the new office bearers of PTI today here at party's Central Secretariat Islamabad. The newly appointed members of Central Executive Committee include Amir Kiyani, Dr.Abulhassan, Ahmed Jawad, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ejaz Rafi Butt Col.Amanullah, Omer Farooq Mayer, Zahid Kazmi and Neelofar Bakhtiyar.From Punjab Eja Ahmed Choudhary, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Choudhary Ashfaq, Shabbir Sial, Shaoib Siddiqui, Nadeem Bhandar, Brig.Mumtaz Kahloon, Rana Nadeem, Usman Basra, Arif Abbasi, Attaullah Khan, Shakeel Niazi, Hafiz Obaidullah and Shabbir Sial.From South Punjab Noor Khan Baba, Ayesha Nazir Jutt, Moin ud Din Qureshi, Mian Farzand, Ali Raza Dreshak, Musaddiq Shah and Naeem ud Din Warraich swore oath.

Speaking at the occasion Saifullah Khan Nyazee has stated that PTI has successfully concluded the reorganisation process of the party and the new constitution has also been implemented.

In the next phase of the reorganisation, he said, organisation at the lower levels will be done. He pledged to make decision making process more efficient through mutual consultations.Once the reorganisation process concludes, he added, we will look forward to address problems faced by the masses.

He went on to add that we must counter opposition's attempts against the PTI led Federal and provincial governments. Taking a jibe at PMLN and PPP he said that their decades long rule has deteriorated country. We must commit ourselves, PTI Chief Organiser said, to resolve public issues and make governance better and support government in the implementation of its manifesto.

