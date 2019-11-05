Members of outgoing, newly elected SCBA call on acting CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The members of outgoing and newly elected Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Tuesday called on Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed.

"It is indeed a matter of pleasure to welcome all of you as newly elected and outgoing cabinet of SCBA", the acting chief justice said while talking to the outgoing body, headed by Amanullah Kanrani and newly elected body, headed by its President Qalb-e-Hassan.

He said the Bench and the Bar are two wheels of the same chariot of justice. Bidding farewell to outgoing SCBA President Amanullah Kanrani and his cabinet members, he praised services rendered by them for the betterment of the institution.

Felicitating the newly elected SCBA President Qalb-e-Hassan and office bearers, the acting chief justice welcomed them and said there must be complete harmony between 'Bench and Bar' for the betterment of the institution.

The outgoing President Amanullah Kanrani appreciated his lordships contribution for the cause of administration of justice.

The newly elected SCBA President Qalb-e-Hassan assured full cooperation to strengthen institution by supporting rule of law and independence of judiciary.

The meeting ended with the group photo of the outgoing and newly elected office bearers of the SCBA with the acting chief justice.