Members Of Outgoing, Newly Elected SCBA Members Call On CJP

Thu 05th November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The members of outgoing and newly elected Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed.

"It is indeed a matter of pleasure to welcome all of you as newly elected and outgoing cabinet of Supreme Court Bar Association", said the Chief Justice while talking to the body of outgoing members of Supreme Court Bar Association headed by Syed Qalb-I-Hassan and newly elected body of Supreme Court Bar Association headed by its President Abdul Lateef Afridi.

The Chief Justice said that the bench and the bar were two wheels of the same chariot of justice. Bidding farewell to outgoing SCBA President Syed Qalb-I-Hassan and his cabinet members, the Chief Justice praised services rendered by them for the betterment of the institution.

Felicitating the newly elected SCBA President Abdul Lateef Afridi and the newly elected office bearers, the Chief Justice welcomed them and said there must be complete harmony between the bench and the bar for the betterment of the institution.

The outgoing President Syed Qalb-I-Hassan appreciated the Chief Justice's contribution for cause of administration of justice.

The newly elected President of Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Lateef Afridi assured of full cooperation to strengthen institution by supporting rule of law and independence of judiciary.

The meeting ended with the group photo of the outgoing and newly elected office bearers of the SCBA with the Chief Justice.

More Stories From Pakistan

